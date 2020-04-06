Japan Virus Emergency Likely to Continue until May 6

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 6 (Jiji Press)--A state of emergency that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is expected to declare as early as Tuesday to contain the new coronavirus outbreak in Japan is likely to cover the period until May 6, when the Golden Week holidays end, informed sources said Monday.

The government is considering applying the state of emergency to Tokyo, Saitama, Kanagawa, Chiba, Osaka, Hyogo and Fukuoka prefectures, the sources said.

The state of emergency is expected to be declared for the first time ever under the special law on the fight against new strains of influenza, which was recently amended to include the coronavirus.

