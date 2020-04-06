Japan to Allow Free Use of Copyrighted Materials for Remote Classes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Cultural Affairs Agency will allow teachers to freely use copyrighted materials online for educational purposes until March 31 next year, it was learned Monday.

The measure is designed to help remotely teach students amid prolonged school closures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, people familiar with the matter said.

Japan revised the copyright law in 2018 to enable within three years of the amended law's promulgation teachers to copy and email copyrighted materials to students or distribute them online for on-demand lessons without permission from copyright holders, if schools make compensation payments.

Previously, permission was unnecessary only for the classroom use of those materials, such as essays, theses and newspaper articles.

Expecting remote class demand to surge during the extended school closure period, the agency now plans to give the go-ahead for the permission-free online use of copyrighted materials at the end of this month by changing a relevant ordinance, agency officials said.

