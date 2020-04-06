Honda N-Box Top-Selling Vehicle for 3rd Straight Year

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 6 (Jiji Press)--Honda Motor Co.'s <7267> N-Box minivehicle topped Japan's new vehicle sales rankings for the third straight year in fiscal 2019, industry data showed Monday.

Sales of the N-Box rose 3.3 pct from the previous year to 247,707 units.

The N-Box has been the top-selling car almost every month since it was fully remodeled in September 2017, with November last year the only exception.

The sales rankings were based on data from the Japan Automobile Dealers Association and the Japan Light Motor Vehicle and Motorcycle Association.

The top five slots were occupied by minivehicles with engine displacements of up to 660 cc. Daihatsu Motor Co.'s Tanto was the second best-selling car, followed by Suzuki Motor Corp.'s <7269> Spacia.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]