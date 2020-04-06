Abe Voices Intent to Declare Virus Emergency on Tues.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 6 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe expressed his intention on Monday to declare a state of emergency on Tuesday in a bid to contain the new coronavirus outbreak in Japan, informed sources said.

Abe unveiled the plan at an executive meeting of his ruling Liberal Democratic Party, the sources said.

He is slated to issue such a declaration under the special law on the fight against new strains of influenza that was recently revised to cover the coronavirus.

