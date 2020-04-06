Coronavirus Infection Cases Top 4,000 in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 6 (Jiji Press)--The cumulative number of novel coronavirus infection cases in Japan has exceeded 4,000, it was learned Monday.

The number grew by more than 1,300 over the four days to Monday.

The total does not include those who were on the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which was quarantined off Japan earlier this year.

On Monday alone, 246 people were newly confirmed infected, including 83 in Tokyo, informed sources said.

In the Japanese capital, the daily number decreased by 60 cases from Sunday. But figures on Mondays tend to come out low due to relatively small numbers of tests.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]