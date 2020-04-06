Tokyo to Request Closures of Department Stores, Universities, Many More

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 6 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government decided Monday to call for closures of not only night clubs but department stores, universities and theaters after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declares a state of emergency over the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Schools, nurseries, workout gyms, live music clubs, shopping malls, barbers, izakaya pubs and pachinko pinball parlors will be among other facilities to be asked to shut following the declaration, to come on Tuesday.

The metropolitan government will also request voluntary restraint on holding of both indoor and outdoor events if they are to be joined by two or more people.

On the other hand, operations of services and facilities vital to people's daily lives, including hospitals, pharmacies, supermarkets, eateries, public transportation, financial institutions and factories, will be asked to continue while taking proper measures to prevent infections with the virus.

For residents, the Tokyo government will renew its request for not going out for unessential purposes.

