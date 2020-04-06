Japan to Raise PCR Test Capacity to 20,000 per Day: Abe

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan will boost its capacity for the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests for the novel coronavirus to 20,000 per day, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Monday.

At a meeting of the government's headquarters to fight the novel coronavirus, Abe also said the number of ventilators to treat COVID-19 patients will be increased to 15,000 or more and that of hospital beds to 50,000.

"We must take steps to stop expansion of the infections and strengthen medical systems in preparation for a possible further deterioration in the situation," Abe said.

The government previously said the nationwide daily PCR testing capacity exceeded 9,000. The number of ventilators secured as of late last week was put at over 8,000 units.

So far, 28,000 hospital beds have been secured across the country, government officials said.

