Coronavirus Patients Transferred to Tokyo Hotel

Tokyo, April 7 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government began transferring hospitalized patients infected with the novel coronavirus to a budget hotel in the Japanese capital Tuesday.

The Toyoko Inn Tokyo-eki Shin-ohashi Mae hotel in Chuo Ward was chosen as accommodations for asymptomatic patients or those with fevers below 37.5 degrees Celsius and with improving respiratory symptoms.

On Tuesday, around 10 patients are scheduled to be transported from their hospitals to the 208-room hotel, which is entirely leased to the metropolitan government.

Patients will be prohibited from exiting the hotel during their stay, and meals will be provided on the first floor for them to retrieve.

Two nurses will be stationed at the hotel at all times to check the patients' health conditions, while a doctor will be at the site during the day. Patients whose conditions worsen during their stay will be transported to a hospital.

