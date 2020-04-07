Anti-NHK Party Head Accused of Improper Info Acquisition

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 7 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo police turned over papers on the head of a single-issue political party to public prosecutors on Tuesday for his alleged improper acquisition of personal information on viewer contracts with Japan Broadcasting Corp., or NHK.

Takashi Tachibana, head of NHK kara Kokumin wo Mamoru To (Party to Protect the People from NHK), allegedly abused the information to demand a meeting with the president of the public broadcaster.

Tachibana, 52, accused of forcible obstruction of business and violating the unfair competition prevention law, has largely admitted the allegations, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The police suspect that he improperly obtained confidential information about the viewer contracts of 19 households by taking a picture of the screen of a tablet device used by an NHK fee collector on Sept. 14 last year.

According to the MPD, Tachibana demanded a meeting with Ryoichi Ueda, then NHK president, in mid-November that year by suggesting that he would disclose the information to the public, thereby obstructing NHK's business operations.

