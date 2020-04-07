Toyota to Make Face Shields in Japan for Medical Workers

Newsfrom Japan

Nagoya, April 7 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. <7203> said Tuesday it will produce face shields in Japan, in addition to at overseas plants, and provide them to medical institutions treating coronavirus patients.

The plan to produce face shields, designed to cover the entire face to protect medical workers from infection, was announced as part of the automaker's measures to support medical institutions.

The production will take place at Toyota's Teiho Plant in the central Japan city of Toyota, Aichi Prefecture. The plant makes mechanical equipment for auto production.

Face shield production has already begun at Toyota factories in North America and Europe.

Toyota hopes to start the production in Japan this month at the earliest, expecting to make about 500 to 600 units per week in the early stage.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]