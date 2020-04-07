Isetan Mitsukoshi to Close Stores in Greater Tokyo from Wed.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 7 (Jiji Press)--Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd. <3099> said Tuesday that it will temporarily close six stores in the Tokyo metropolitan area from Wednesday, in light of the government's imminent declaration of a state of emergency over the coronavirus outbreak.

The department store operator plans to implement the measure until the emergency declaration is lifted. The closure is aimed at preventing the spread of the new coronavirus between customers and workers.

Grocery areas in the six stores will also be closed, as will small-scale shops run by Isetan Mitsukoshi in Tokyo, its northern neighbor, Saitama Prefecture, and elsewhere.

The company's online shop will also be suspended, apart from delivery services for foods and sales of cosmetics.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]