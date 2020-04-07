Tokyo Delays Selection of Targets of Biz Suspension Request

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 7 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government put off the announcement, initially planned for Tuesday, of business sectors to be affected by its request for operational suspension under a state of emergency over the novel coronavirus.

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, meanwhile, told a press conference on the day that she plans to issue a stay-at-home request effective until May 6 to people in the Japanese capital.

The metropolitan government now aims to finish the selection of business sectors subject to the suspension request by Thursday, through consultations with the national government, and impose the request from Saturday.

Tokyo has been planning to issue the request to a wide range of sectors including barber shops, as well as department stores and shopping malls.

However, the central government suggested Tuesday that barber shops should escape the suspension request. Barber shops are "necessary for people to lead a stable life," economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said.

