Abe Declares Coronavirus Emergency for Tokyo, Other Areas

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 7 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared a state of emergency on Tuesday for Tokyo and six other prefectures following a spike in the number of new coronavirus infection cases, paving the way for restrictive measures to contain the epidemic.

The state of emergency will remain in place until May 6, when the Golden Week holiday period ends.

Abe made the emergency declaration, the first of its kind issued under a related law, at a meeting of the government's coronavirus response headquarters, after his move was approved at a meeting in the morning by an advisory committee composed of infectious disease experts and lawyers.

Following the approval, Abe gave prior notice of his emergency declaration to the steering committees of both chambers of parliament.

It was the first time in about 45 years that a sitting prime minister has taken part in discussions at a steering committee of parliament.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]