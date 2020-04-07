Japan Govt OKs Record 108-T.-Yen Emergency Package

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 7 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government adopted on Tuesday an emergency economic stimulus package worth a record 108.2 trillion yen to fight the rapidly spreading coronavirus outbreak and minimize its impact on the domestic economy.

"The Japanese economy, not only the world economy, faces the biggest crisis" since the end of World War II, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told a press conference.

"We're determined to end this biggest postwar crisis by utilizing all possible policy measures," he said. "We'll protect employment and citizens' lives with a strong sense of crisis."

The package, approved at an extraordinary cabinet meeting, features cash benefits totaling more than 6 trillion yen to households, companies and self-employed people experiencing severe income falls due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Specifically, 300,000 yen will be paid to eligible households, up to 2 million yen to small and midsize businesses and up to one million yen to freelancers and other self-employed people.

