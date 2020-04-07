Coronavirus Cuts JR East's March Revenue by 62 B. Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 7 (Jiji Press)--East Japan Railway Co. <9020>, or JR East, said Tuesday that revenue from railway operations, excluding sales of commuter passes, was pushed down by some 62 billion yen in March due to the coronavirus.

The decrease reflects a decline in passenger traffic due to stay-at-home requests issued by municipalities to stem the spread of the virus.

The effect of the coronavirus in March was significantly larger than in February, when revenue was pushed down by around 11 billion yen.

Railway operations revenue in March dropped by 48.5 pct from a year before, when also including factors other than the coronavirus.

The number of passengers in March on JR East's Shinkansen bullet trains fell by about 53 pct, while that of the Yamanote Line in Tokyo during morning rush hours fell by 35 pct.

