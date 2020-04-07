COVID-19 Treatment at Home Eligible for Hospital Benefits

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 7 (Jiji Press)--Nippon Life Insurance Co. and Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co. separately said Tuesday that hospital benefits will specially be paid to coronavirus carriers even when they have to be treated at home and hotels.

The major Japanese life insurers made the decision after the Tokyo metropolitan government announced a plan to transfer coronavirus carriers with mild or no symptoms to their homes or hotel rooms in order to reserve hospital beds for severely ill patients.

Dai-ichi Life Insurance Co. and Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. plan to come into line with Nippon Life and Meiji Yasuda Life.

A medical certificate of infection with the coronavirus will be required for carriers to receive hospital benefits for treatment at home or hotels.

For patients who have to leave a hospital earlier than schedule due to a bed shortage, benefits will also be paid for ensuing treatment at home and elsewhere.

