Japan Broadly Allows Online Diagnoses to Prevent Coronavirus Infections

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 7 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese government panel decided Tuesday to substantially ease restrictions on online clinical examinations and diagnoses to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus inside hospitals.

In response to the decision by the Council for Promotion of Regulatory Reform, the health ministry will promptly enable patients to be checked by first-time doctors through the internet or over the phone and receive prescriptions.

The online medical services will also be available for sufferers with no medical history.

Medical institutions to offer the services, set to be posted on prefectural governments' websites, will be required to be ready for shifting to in-person treatment in the event that the patients' health conditions suddenly deteriorate.

In addition, the institutions will be obliged to carry out thorough identity verification and limit the amount and variety of drugs to be prescribed.

