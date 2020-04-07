Police Dorms for Tokyo Games to Be Revamped for COVID-19 Patients

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan's National Police Agency has decided to convert provisional accommodations under construction for use by police officers during the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics into facilities to temporarily accept COVID-19 patients showing mild or no symptoms.

As costs for the NPA's fight against the novel coronavirus, 9,171 million yen has been included in a supplementary budget for fiscal 2020, which was adopted by the cabinet on Tuesday.

The accommodations are prefabricated buildings that are being set up at four locations in waterfront areas in Tokyo's Koto, Edogawa and Ota wards. They were scheduled to be completed in June for hosting police officers dispatched from outside Tokyo for performing security duties for the Tokyo Games.

As the games have been postponed by one year to summer 2021 due to the virus crisis, the facilities became available for temporary diversion for other purposes.

The NPA has booked 7,710 million yen in the fiscal 2020 supplementary budget as costs to revamp and lease the buildings.

