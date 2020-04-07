80 People in Tokyo Newly Infected with Coronavirus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 7 (Jiji Press)--Eighty people were newly confirmed infected with the new coronavirus in Tokyo on Tuesday, according to Tokyo metropolitan government officials.

The infection routes are unknown for 57 of the 80 cases, which consist of 53 men and 27 women.

Of the total, 19 cases were in their 30s, 17 in their 40s, 15 in their 50s, 12 in their 20s, seven in their 60s, and five in their 70s.

The Tokyo government also corrected the number of newly confirmed cases reported Saturday to 116 from 117. The cumulative number of coronavirus cases in Tokyo now stands at 1,195.

A woman in her 90s who was hospitalized at Eiju General Hospital in Taito Ward, where in-hospital infections are suspected, was confirmed to have died.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]