Honda to Furlough 10,000 Workers in U.S.

Tokyo, April 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Honda Motor Co. <7267> will furlough about 10,000 workers in the United States, where its production is being halted amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, informed sources said Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Nissan Motor Co. <7210>, another Japanese automaker, will temporarily lay off about 10,000 workers in the United States, according to the sources.

At Honda's five auto plants in the United States, production suspension is set to continue until May 1. About half of the plants' 20,000 workers will be asked to stay home.

Honda will pay the furloughed workers until Sunday. After that, the workers will need to apply for local government financial assistance for those put on unpaid furlough.

Nissan has decided to halt the operations at its three factories in the United States until late April. The 10,000 workers to be laid off will be asked to apply for jobless benefits.

