Japan Can Contain Outbreak in One Month: Ministry Team

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 8 (Jiji Press)--A coronavirus response team of Japan's health ministry estimates that it would take about a month to bring the outbreak under control in the country if people reduce person-to-person contact by 80 pct.

On Tuesday, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared a state of emergency for Tokyo and six other prefectures following a spike in confirmed COVID-19 cases. Experts said how long it would take to contain infections depends on to what extent corporate and individual activities will change.

The emergency declaration will remain in place until May 6. The duration was set based on an estimate by Hokkaido University Prof. Hiroshi Nishiura, who specializes in theoretical epidemiology and is a member of the health ministry's response team.

According to Nishiura's estimate, if person-to-person contact is slashed by 80 pct, the number of infections would fall sharply in some two weeks and the COVID-19 outbreak would be contained in about a month.

The estimate says that it would take three months for the country to achieve the virus' containment if person-to-person contact is reduced only by 70 pct.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]