Fukushima Fish Market Hit by Tsunami, Meltdowns Reopens

Newsfrom Japan

Namie, Fukushima Pref., April 8 (Jiji Press)--A fish market in the Pacific coastal town of Namie in Fukushima Prefecture reopened on Wednesday for the first time since it was struck by the massive tsunami and nuclear disaster in March 2011.

The Ukedo regional wholesale market is the first market to reopen in an area formerly designated as a no-go zone, set up after the unprecedented triple meltdowns at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.

The market was filled with the energetic voices of fishermen and middlemen as it hosted its first auction in about nine years.

"Nine years were long, and I'm so happy I'm in tears," Ichiro Takano, director of the local fishermen's cooperative, said.

"Sales are lower than usual due to the effects of the novel coronavirus, but I've been waiting for the market to reopen," Keiji Sato, a 73-year-old fisherman from the nearby city of Minamisoma, said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]