Mitsubishi Motors Plant Workers Put on Temporary Leave

Tokyo, April 8 (Jiji Press)--Mitsubishi Motors Corp. <7211> has put on temporary leave some 6,500 workers at three plants in Japan, where automobile production has been suspended amid faltering global demand due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, informed sources said Wednesday.

The Japanese automaker has asked the workers to stay at home while promising to pay part of their salaries during the leave, the sources said.

Mitsubishi Motors has been halting the minivehicle production line at its Mizushima plant in the city of Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, western Japan, since late March.

This month, the company decided to suspend production at another line at the Mizushima plant for 13 days, as well as operations at the plant in the city of Okazaki, Aichi Prefecture, central Japan, for seven days and at subsidiary Pajero Manufacturing Co. in the town of Sakahogi in neighboring Gifu Prefecture, which makes the Pajero, a SUV model, for six days.

