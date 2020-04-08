Nintendo Suspends Switch Game Console Shipments

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto, April 8 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Nintendo Co. <7974> has suspended domestic shipments of its popular Nintendo Switch video game console due to a production delay caused by the coronavirus outbreak, company officials said Wednesday.

Nintendo has yet to decide when to resume shipments.

The company will continue Nintendo Switch shipments for customers who had placed orders and European and U.S. markets, where sufficient inventories are available.

It has also halted domestic shipments of the Switch Lite portable game machine.

Nintendo outsources production of the game consoles to plants in China and Vietnam. The company announced a delay in shipments of the products in February due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

