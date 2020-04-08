Tokyo, Osaka Quiet after Coronavirus Emergency Declaration

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 8 (Jiji Press)--Train stations and business districts in Tokyo and Osaka that are usually bustling with people went quiet Wednesday morning, after Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared a state of emergency over the COVID-19 epidemic the day before.

Taxis and buses in Japan's biggest cities experienced a sudden disappearance of passengers, as people stay at home to ride out the coronavirus outbreak.

Department stores and commercial buildings near East Japan Railway Co.'s <9020> Tokyo Station closed, and buses often left without a single passenger.

"I go to the office once a week now due to working from home," said a woman in her 50s who commutes to work by bus from Koto Ward. "The bus was empty."

"I came because there is a meeting I need to attend," she said. "I'll prepare a week's worth of work and go home early."

