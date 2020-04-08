Japan Governors to Ask State to Cover Biz Losses over Pandemic

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 8 (Jiji Press)--Japanese prefectural governors agreed Wednesday to call on the central government to provide compensation to firms that suffer losses from suspending operations to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The coronavirus emergency headquarters of the National Governors' Association reached the accord at a videoconference. Specifically, the association will propose that the state make up for operating losses businesses suffer due to the suspensions or cancellations of operations or events, regardless of whether they are in areas covered by the state of emergency over the coronavirus outbreak, declared by the central government on Tuesday.

Participants also agreed to ask the state to redouble efforts to help expand medical institutions' hospitalization capacity in preparation for a surge in the number of patients of the COVID-19 disease caused by the coronavirus.

In addition, the association will seek central government measures to prevent people infected with the virus and workers at medical institutions treating such people from being affected by unfounded rumors related to the virus.

The association will shortly present these emergency proposals to the central government.

