Japan Governors to Seek Biz Compensation over Pandemic Emergency

Tokyo, April 8 (Jiji Press)--Japanese prefectural governors decided on Wednesday to call on the central government to provide compensation to firms that are suspending operations to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

At a videoconference, the coronavirus emergency headquarters of the National Governors' Association also made a decision to ask the state to redouble efforts to expand hospitalization capacity in preparation for a surge in the number of patients of the COVID-19 disease caused by the virus.

The association will shortly present these emergency proposals to the central government.

The videoconference was attended by 14 governors, including those of the seven prefectures covered by the state of emergency over the virus, declared by the central government under law on Tuesday. The seven prefectures are Tokyo, Chiba, Saitama and Kanagawa, Osaka, Hyogo and Fukuoka.

"We need to urge the central government to ensure that the governors of the seven prefectures can fully use authority granted to them by the law," said Kamon Iizumi, chief of the association and governor of Tokushima Prefecture, western Japan.

