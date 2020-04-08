ANA Extends Flight Suspension on Japan-India Routes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 8 (Jiji Press)--ANA Holdings Inc.'s <9202> All Nippon Airways said Wednesday that it will extend the period of flight suspension on three routes between Japan and India until the end of May due to stricter immigration controls amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Japanese airline will newly cancel a total of 180 flights on the routes connecting Japan with Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai between April 25 and May 31.

ANA will offer three special flights each from Mumbai and Chennai to Japan for travelers wishing to return home.

