Japanese Mobile Carriers' Outlets Operating Shorter Hours

Tokyo, April 8 (Jiji Press)--Three major Japanese mobile phone carriers said their outlets are operating shorter hours in response to a state of emergency declared Tuesday by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe amid the coronavirus pandemic.

NTT Docomo Inc. <9437>'s stores across the country are open until 4 p.m. (7 a.m. GMT) in principle, instead of the usual time of 7 p.m.

Softbank Corp.'s <9434> 1,245 outlets in Tokyo, Osaka and five other prefectures covered by the declaration close earlier than usual, by 4 p.m. In other areas, operating hours are also shorter.

Stores run by KDDI Corp. <9433>, the operator of "au" mobile service, also are operating shorter hours in the areas covered by the declaration.

The three companies will continue the shorter hours until May 6. They said they will work hard to provide stable telecommunications services.

