Fast Retailing's Yanai Richest Japanese: Forbes List

Newsfrom Japan

New York, April 7 (Jiji Press)--Tadashi Yanai, head of Uniqlo clothing chain operator Fast Retailing Co. <9983>, is the richest Japanese person, according to Forbes magazine's list of the richest people in the world for 2020, released Tuesday.

In the 2020 Forbes World's Billionaires list, Yanai ranked 41st, with net assets of 19.7 billion dollars, compared with the 113 billion dollars of Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos, who topped the annual list for the third straight year.

Among other Japanese, Takemitsu Takizaki, the founder of censor manufacturer Keyence Corp. <6861>, came 47th in the list, with 17.4 billion dollars, and Masayoshi Son, chairman and chief executive of technology investment firm Softbank Group Corp. <9984>, ranked 56th, with 16.6 billion dollars.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]