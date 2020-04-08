Aomori Nebuta Festival Canceled amid Coronavirus Crisis

Newsfrom Japan

Aomori, April 8 (Jiji Press)--Aomori Nebuta Festival in northeastern Japan, famous for parades involving huge paper lanterns, will not be held this year due to the coronavirus crisis, the organizer said Wednesday.

The annual summer festival in the city of Aomori was canceled for the first time since it was launched under the current name in 1958.

This year's festival was scheduled for Aug. 2-7, after attracting some 2.85 million people last year, according to the organizer, made up of the city government and other entities.

"I am regretful, as Nebuta was so important to my childhood," said Aomori Mayor Akihiko Onodera.

