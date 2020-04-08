Only 26 Pct of Small Biz Use Teleworking in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 8 (Jiji Press)--Only 26 pct of small and midsize businesses in Tokyo's busy 23 wards have introduced teleworking, a survey by the Tokyo Chamber of Commerce and Industry showed Wednesday.

According to the survey, conducted amid the coronavirus outbreak, common reasons for not introducing the measure, apart from a lack of work that can be done through teleworking, include insufficient internal systems for personnel management and lack of equipment such as laptop computers.

"Support to resolve these issues is necessary to promote (teleworking) swiftly," an official at the business group said.

At companies with 300 or more employees, 57.1 pct have adopted teleworking, compared with only 14.4 pct of those with under 50 employees.

By sector, the share of companies using telework was slightly above 16 pct in both the transport, distribution and warehousing sector and the construction and real estate sector. Only 25.2 pct of companies in the manufacturing sector have implemented teleworking.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]