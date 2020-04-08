Okinawa Governor Declines Visits from Mainland Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., April 8 (Jiji Press)--Okinawa Governor Denny Tamaki asked Wednesday that residents of mainland Japan, including Tokyo, refrain from visiting the southern island prefecture for the time being.

He made the request after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared a monthlong state of emergency over the coronavirus outbreak in Tokyo and six other prefectures Tuesday.

"The impact of our request would be far from small on Okinawa Prefecture, whose leading industry is tourism," Tamaki told a press conference.

But "the top priority is to protect the health and lives of the prefecture's residents," he said, asking for public understanding.

Mainland residents are asked not to visit Okinawa until the state of emergency ends on May 6.

