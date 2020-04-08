144 People in Tokyo Newly Infected with Coronavirus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 8 (Jiji Press)--A total of 144 people were newly confirmed to be infected with the new coronavirus in Tokyo on Wednesday, setting another record for the most cases confirmed in the capital in a single day, according to metropolitan government officials.

The latest figure topped the 143 infections confirmed on Sunday. The number of new infection confirmations hovered at around 80 people for the next two days.

In 20 prefectures outside Tokyo, over 90 people were confirmed to have the virus on Wednesday, including 17 cases in Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, 15 cases in Ishikawa Prefecture, central Japan and 11 cases in Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan.

