Abe Asks Banks to Help Financing for Virus-Hit Small Biz

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 8 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Wednesday asked financial institutions to support financing for small businesses hit by the coronavirus crisis.

Abe made the request in a meeting with representatives of public and private financial institutions after he declared a monthlong state of emergency in Tokyo and some other areas Tuesday to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

Meanwhile, economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura started discussions with the governors of Tokyo and six other prefectures in the state of emergency to select industries to which temporary business closures will be requested.

Japan faces its "biggest crisis" since the end of World War II, Abe said. "We've been cornered to an extent that we must stop economic activities right in the middle of the tough economic situation."

"We must protect the jobs and lives of citizens," he said, requesting that financial institutions make efforts to support the economy.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]