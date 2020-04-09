Camus' "Plague" Exceeds 1 M. Copies in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 9 (Jiji Press)--The circulation of Shinchosha Publishing Co.'s Japanese translation of "The Plague," a masterpiece of French novelist Albert Camus, has exceeded one million copies amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The novel, first published in 1947, has become a bestseller in countries such as Italy, France and Britain as well.

The story depicts the psychological conditions of citizens in an Algerian port city as they fight an invisible enemy in the form of the plague.

Shinchosha first published the paperback edition of the book in 1969. The company usually reprints an annual average of around 5,000 copies in recent years.

The paperback has become hugely popular for the story's similarity to the state of the world amid the coronavirus outbreak, prompting Shinchosha to print 154,000 copies, or about 30 years' worth of reprints, since February this year, according to the publisher.

