Japanese Firms Laying Off Workers amid Coronavirus Emergency

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 8 (Jiji Press)--A flurry of Japanese companies are laying off workers, following the declaration by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday of a state of emergency over the new coronavirus.

Major travel agency H.I.S. Co. <9603> has decided that about 6,000 employees, or most of its personnel, will stay home during a shutdown of its offices across the country from Wednesday to May 6.

The emergency shutdown comes even though H.I.S. offices are not expected to be subject to possible business suspension requests by the governments of Tokyo, Osaka and five other prefectures covered by the emergency declaration.

H.I.S. took into account a plunge in travel demand amid the global coronavirus pandemic, as well as infection risks for its employees, including during commuting and meetings with customers, according to a public relations official of the company.

Other major travel agencies including JTB Corp. are taking similar measures.

