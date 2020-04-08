Covenience Stores Use Plastic Curtains to Avoid Infection

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 8 (Jiji Press)--Major Japanese convenience store chains Wednesday started installing plastic curtains at cash register counters to prevent coronavirus transmission between workers and customers.

The move is part of the measures they rolled out after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared a state of emergency for Tokyo and six other prefectures to contain COVID-19.

Seven-Eleven Japan Co. has decided to install vinyl curtains at stores nationwide to prevent infection via droplet transmission at counters.

New floor markings will be laid out to encourage shoppers to maintain a distance from each other while waiting in line to pay.

Also, the number of seats will be reduced at in-store eating spaces for customers in order to space them apart.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]