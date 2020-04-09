Impact of Virus Outbreak on Japan Economy Serious: Kuroda

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 9 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese economy has been affected seriously by the fallout from the new coronavirus outbreak, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said Thursday.

Uncertainty over the outlook of the economy is "extremely high," Kuroda also said in a speech at a quarterly meeting of the central bank's local branch managers.

On the recent financial market turmoil caused by fears over the virus, Kuroda said, "Tensions have eased to a certain degree, but the market sentiment is still nervous."

The governor noted that companies are facing growing funding difficulties and expressed the BOJ's readiness to make efforts to ensure smooth corporate financing.

"We will take additional monetary easing measures without hesitation if necessary," Kuroda also said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]