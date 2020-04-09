Toyota Extends Plant Shutdown in North America

Newsfrom Japan

New York, April 8 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. <7203> said Wednesday that it will extend the shutdown of all of its auto and auto parts plants in the United States, Canada and Mexico until May 1.

The Japanese automaker said it plans to resume production in the region on May 4. The plants have been shut since March 23.

The extension reflects "the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and decline in vehicle demand," Toyota said. Previously, it planned to shut its North American production until April 17.

"We will continue to monitor the situation and take appropriate action in a timely manner," Toyota said.

In line with the extension of the plant shutdown, Toyota will put some 5,000 contract workers in the United States on unpaid furlough.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]