Aichi Wants to Be Placed under Coronavirus Emergency Declaration

Nagoya, April 9 (Jiji Press)--Aichi Governor Hideaki Omura said Thursday the prefecture has asked the Japanese government to add it to the list of areas covered by a state of emergency declared by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe over the outbreak of the new coronavirus.

It would be better for Aichi to be included in the list to ensure residents refrain from going outside, Omura said at a press conference in Nagoya, the capital of the central Japan prefecture.

The governor also said that his prefecture will issue an emergency declaration of its own on Friday to contain the spread of the virus.

Speaking in response at a press conference in Tokyo, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said the central government first needs to listen to opinions from experts.

Abe's emergency declaration issued on Tuesday targets Tokyo and the neighboring eastern Japan prefectures of Saitama, Chiba, Kanagawa, and the western prefectures of Osaka and Hyogo, as well as the southwestern prefecture of Fukuoka.

