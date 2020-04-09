Closure of Tokyo Disney Parks Extended Again

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 9 (Jiji Press)--Oriental Land Co. <4661> said Thursday that it will once again extend the closure of its Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks to mid-May after the Japanese government declared a state of emergency over the COVID-19 epidemic.

A specific date for the reopening of the parks will be decided in mid-May, Oriental Land said. The company previously said it would reopen them as early as April 20.

Due to the extension, the unveiling of a new themed area inside Tokyo Disneyland will be pushed back to a date that will be decided on after the parks reopen, Oriental Land said.

Disney hotels, run by a subsidiary of the park operator, will also extend its closures.

Disneyland and DisneySea have been shut down since Feb. 29.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]