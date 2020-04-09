Tokyo Disney Parks Closure Extended Again

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 9 (Jiji Press)--Oriental Land Co. <4661> said Thursday that it will once again extend the closure of its Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks to mid-May after the Japanese government declared a state of emergency over the COVID-19 epidemic.

A specific date for the reopening of the parks will be decided in mid-May, Oriental Land said. The company previously said it would reopen them as early as April 20.

Due to the extension, the reveal of a new themed area inside Tokyo Disneyland will be pushed back to a date that will be decided on after the parks reopen, Oriental Land said.

Disneyland and DisneySea have been shut down since Feb. 29. Oriental Land said it is currently investigating the closure's impact on its business performance.

