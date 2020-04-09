Dump N-Plant Water outside Fukushima: Local Mayor

Newsfrom Japan

Fukushima, April 9 (Jiji Press)--The mayor of the northeastern Japan city of Fukushima on Thursday called for treated radioactive water at the disaster-crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant to be dumped outside Fukushima Prefecture.

"I want the water to be released into the ocean at a location that does not include 'Fukushima' in its name," Hiroshi Kohata said at a press conference in the capital city of the prefecture. "If it's released near the prefecture, it will certainly cause it to suffer harmful rumors," he said.

The treated water at the Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. <9501> plant, which suffered a triple meltdown following the 9.0-magnitude earthquake and monster tsunami in March 2011, still contains radioactive tritium.

"The water should be carried in a giant tanker and dumped in a place where it will cause as small an effect as possible," the mayor said.

If this cannot be done, the water should be dumped near the Tokyo metropolitan area, Kohata suggested. "It makes sense to dispose of it at a place that has benefited from the power generation at the Fukushima No. 1 plant," he said. Before the nuclear accident, the electricity produced at the plant in Fukushima Prefecture was sent to and consumed in the metropolitan area.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]