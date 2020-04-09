Cumulative Coronavirus Cases in Japan Top 5,000

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 9 (Jiji Press)--The cumulative number of new coronavirus infection cases confirmed in Japan has exceeded 5,000, excluding those who were aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which was quarantined off the country earlier this year, it was learned Thursday.

On Thursday, new infection cases were reported in prefectures including Yamagata, Chiba, Fukui and Kochi.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared a state of emergency on Tuesday for Tokyo and six other prefectures in a bid to curb the number of infections.

