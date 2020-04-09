ASEAN-Plus-Three Video Summit Eyed over Coronavirus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan, China, South Korea and the 10 member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations are planning to hold a videoconference among their leaders to discuss responses to the novel coronavirus pandemic, it was learned Thursday.

The ASEAN-plus-three video summit will possibly take place on Tuesday, informed sources said.

With health care systems insufficient in some ASEAN countries, the leaders are expected to exchange opinions on providing related support to these nations to help prevent the spread of the virus, the sources said.

A video summit over the coronavirus outbreak has been held among the Group of Seven major industrial countries, such as Japan and the United States, and among the Group of 20 advanced and emerging economies, including the G-7 nations.

