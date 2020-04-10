Tokyo's Biz Suspension Request to Skip Barbers, Home Centers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 9 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government's planned business suspension request amid an emergency over the novel coronavirus is unlikely to cover barber shops or home centers, it was learned Thursday.

On Thursday night, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike had final talks with economic revitalization minister Yasutoshi Nishimura on what business sectors should be subject to the request.

"We've managed to share a sense of crisis and the methodology of how to prevent the spread of infections," Koike told reporters after the talks. Details will be announced Friday, she added.

Previously, Koike aimed to add barber shops and home center stores to the list of sectors to be covered by the request, which is expected to be issued after the government's declaration of emergency in Tokyo and some other areas over the virus crisis.

According to informed sources, the metropolitan and central governments continued discussions on whether to include in the list pachinko pinball parlors, internet cafes and other amusement facilities.

