Kao to Ramp Up Disinfectant Production by over 20-Fold

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese daily goods maker Kao Corp. <4452> said Thursday that it will increase its production of disinfectants by more than 20-fold from the normal level starting in late April.

Amid a surge in demand for such products on the back of the spread of the new coronavirus, Kao will utilize four factories in Japan capable of manufacturing the disinfectants.

The company hopes to better meet demand from medical institutions and nursing homes, supplied with disinfectants on a priority basis via the government, but also cater to household demand.

Kao boosted the production of disinfectants and containers for the products in late January. The output has been tripled already, but the country is still facing a shortage of disinfectants.

In response to the situation, Kao will start producing disinfectants at the four plants, including its mainstay Wakayama factory in western Japan. Their capacities will add to those of its outsourced production.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]