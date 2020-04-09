N-Koku Head Indicted for Illicitly Obtaining NHK Subscribers' Data

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, April 9 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo prosecutors indicted on Thursday Takashi Tachibana, the 52-year-old head of a political party known as N-Koku, without arrest on charges including of illicitly obtaining personal information on viewer contracts with Japan Broadcasting Corp., or NHK.

According to indictment, the leader of NHK kara Kokumin wo Mamoru To (Party to Protect the People from NHK) violated the unfair competition prevention law and forcibly obstructed the public broadcaster's business.

Specifically, he is suspected of obtaining 50 pieces of trade secret, such as data on subscribers to NHK television services, by taking a picture of the screen of a tablet device used by an NHK fee collector on Sept. 14 last year and demanding in mid-November a meeting with then NHK President Ryoichi Ueda while suggesting that he would disclose the information to the public.

The fee collector was indicted for showing Tachibana the tablet screen, in violation of the law.

Investigative sources said Tachibana pressured NHK to set up the meeting by shouting through a loudspeaker in front of the headquarters of the broadcaster in Tokyo's Shibuya Ward, "I'm going to spread (the subscriber data) throughout society."

