Tokyo Chief's Biz Suspension Plan Meets with Harsh Responses from Other Governors

Tokyo, April 9 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike's plan to request business suspension drew a strong backlash from other leaders of local governments in the Tokyo metropolitan area at a teleconference Thursday.

In response to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's declaration Tuesday of a state of emergency in a move to put down the raging novel coronavirus in Tokyo and six other prefectures, Koike is eager to request many businesses bringing people together to halt operations.

During the conference between the governor of the capital and the heads of three neighboring prefectures and five major cities in the greater Tokyo area, Kanagawa Governor Yuji Kuroiwa said, "Tokyo appears to be out of step."

Stressing that business suspension requests must come with loss compensation commitments, Kuroiwa pointed out that local governments other than Tokyo lack funds for such compensation.

Echoing Kuroiwa, Chiba Governor Kensaku Morita said, "The national government should be held financially responsible for industries hit by business suspension requests."

